ROGERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver collided with a utility pole Tuesday in Columbiana County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the intersection of Sprucevale Road and Caramel Acre Road in Rogers around 10:30 a.m.

OSHP said that the utility pole was sheared. The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Over 800 people are without power in Columbiana County. Over 500 of these outages are in Middleton Township, according to First Energy. In addition to this, nearly 300 people are without power in Trumbull County.

First Energy has not confirmed if any of the outages are related to this crash.