Rogers man killed in rollover ATV crash in Columbiana County

Local News

The report said the ATV hit a utility pole before rolling down an embankment and landing on its side

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights on during an emergency.

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – One man was killed in a rollover ATV crash that happened overnight in Columbiana County.

State troopers were called to the scene on Bye Road in Middleton Township.

According to troopers, 24-year-old Elijah Kaufman, of Rogers, was heading northwest on a 2020 Polaris side-by-side ATV when he lost control and went off the side of the road.

The report said the ATV hit a utility pole before rolling down an embankment and landing on its side.

Kaufman was pronounced dead at the scene.

State troopers say alcohol is suspected as a factor. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com