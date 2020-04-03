Rogers Flea Market practices social distancing to remain open during pandemic

Owner Bill Baer said social distancing is probably easier at the market because you are out in the open

ROGERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Rogers Flea Market is open despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, a few vendors were selling produce, meat, cheese and other needs.

There were also many empty spaces and signs promoting social distancing, something the owner says should be easier there than your local grocery store.

“Being out in the open and in the open air, of course, and with the distance you can keep here, it’s probably much better than the close quarters in some stores,” said Bill Baer.

Rogers also added more wash stations in the buildings where people can wash their hands.