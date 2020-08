The damage is estimated to be around $300

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating vandalism to a Boardman business.

Owner of AJR Murray, LLC said he found rocks had shattered a window in his business last Wednesday.

According to a police report, an exterior doubled paned window was shattered, and there were two rocks inside that caused the break.

There is a security camera that may have footage of the incident.

