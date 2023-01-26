YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several vehicles — including a city Street Department truck — were damaged by rocks that had been thrown from a freeway overpass.

Police said it happened on Interstate 680 northbound near the Salt Springs exit Wednesday afternoon.

According to a police report, a caller reported chasing two boys who were hiding on the side of the freeway near the Mahoning Avenue bridge overpass at the time. Officers checked the area but were unable to find anyone.

Police did find several vehicles parked along the side of I-680 with damage.

Police said the front windshield of a city Street Department vehicle was among those that were damaged, along with a Chevy Equinox that had a large rock through the windshield.

A woman driving a Ford Focus reported her vehicle’s windshield was hit by a rock, but she did not see where it came from.

In all, five victims were identified in the police report.