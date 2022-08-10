BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — An event paying tribute to the rockabilly era is back this weekend at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds.

It’s the sixth year for Rockabilly Ruckus, and the gates open at noon on Friday. It runs until Aug. 14.

There will be cars, motorcycles, music, and contests.

Wednesday, event crews were building one of the big attractions known as “the Wall of Death.” For the first time, four Trumbull Correctional Institution inmates helped build it.

This weekend, vintage Indian and Harley motorcycles will ride on the wall inside.

“Those are 14-foot walls. Everything is stacked on that trailer and everything is done by hand. We don’t use any machines so to have the four extra sets of hands is really amazing and we’re truly grateful for them guys,” said co-organizer Ed Stanton.

Stanton said a significant rate increase for use of the fairgrounds means this is likely the last time Rockabilly Ruckus will be held at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds.

He also said five other places, some in other parts of the state, have reached out willing to host the event.