‘Rock of Ages’: Local father and daughter pen book on rock and roll

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County father and daughter used the pandemic wisely. They wrote a book together, and they feel their shared experience can help others.

Terry and Moira Armstrong have bonded through a love of music. Their journey started with their first concert together in 2009, Manheim Steamroller.

“I never really went to many concerts growing up. That kinda is a theme in the book is about your first concert. We always ask people what was your first concert?” Terry Armstrong said.

The Armstrongs have seen 281 performers, in 58 venues, and traveled 27,000 miles. Quite a rock and roll journey.

“Best show is really hard to pin down. I really loved when we saw Joan Jett, Cheap Trick and Heart together,” Moira Armstrong said.

The 2014 Rock Hall inductions was a memorable show, and then there was a Bruce Springsteen concert.

“By chance, Moira ended up on stage during “Dancing in the Dark” with her closest friends, with Bruce dancing around, so that was exciting,” Terry Armstrong said.

The book is Aerosmith to ZZ Top-A Dad and Daughter’s Rock & Roll Journey, and it features one artist for each letter of the alphabet. A Joan Jett concert beat out Billy Joel, Elton John and Journey. One letter they couldn’t settle.

“I chose George Thorogood. Moira, you chose, it’s a more modern band called The Tallest Man on Earth. She would not relent on that one,” Terry Armstrong said.

The book is entertaining. They wrote most of it during the pandemic to relive their time together.

“I think having things in common with my parents has made us have a stronger relationship,” Moira Armstrong said.

Mrs. Armstrong went to some of the shows. She prefers artists like Cher, Alabama, and Garth Brooks.

Still on Terry & Moira’s bucket list is seeing the Dropkick Murphys.

Aerosmith to ZZ Top-A Dad and Daughter’s Rock & Roll Journey can be found on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.