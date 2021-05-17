Rock legend bringing fall tour to Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

JAC Live recently announced several events coming to the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre this summer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A rock legend and hall of fame inductee is bringing his 2021 tour to the Mahoning Valley this fall.

Alice Cooper, joined by former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley, will take the stage at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre on Sept. 27.

The show will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $39.50 to $125.

Tickets will be available for presale on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. online with the passcode: YTOWN.

Otherwise, tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com or at the Southwoods Health Box Office.

