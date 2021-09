WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another big rock act will be coming to the Mahoning Valley next year.

Rock guitarist Steve Vai will be performing at Packard Music Hall in Warren.

The concert is scheduled for March 8th as part of his “Inviolate Tour.”

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., online only. Just use the password: PACKARD.

Regular Tickets will go on sale Friday at the Packard box office and online through Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices range from $52 to $88.