Robotics brought to Youngstown library to promote science and technology

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Kids came out to the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning Valley in Youngstown on Sunday to test out an assortment of robots.

Warren Harding's FIRST Robotics team brought their robots in for a demonstration.

FIRST Project Coordinator Frank Bosak said it is important to get children interested in robotics at a young age.

"The idea behind FIRST is that we're getting people interested in science and technology, so we're not just building robots and competing with them. Part of the goal is to get other people interested in robotics as well."

There were also refreshments for kids to enjoy.