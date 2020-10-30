Robinson-Shuba handshake statue campaign reaches fundraising goal

This latest donation brings a successful conclusion to the statue fundraising campaign

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Shuba Statue project has reached its fundraising goal with a $175,000 grant from Oregon-based Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation.

This latest donation brings a successful conclusion to the statue fundraising campaign.

The Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation, based in Wilsonville, Ore., near Portland, approved the grant after its co-founder, Sally Bany, watched a “CBS Sunday Morning” feature story on the statue in September.

“It is so important to build memorials to people and events that bring Americans together,” Bany said. “The 1946 handshake of Jackie Robinson and George Shuba was such an important moment in our nation’s history and truly reflects the best of us.”

The “Handshake of the Century” happened on April 18, 1946, when George “Shotgun” Shuba and Jackie Robinson met at home plate.

In his very first game as a mainstream professional baseball player, Jackie Robinson, in his second at bat, hits a home run. Youngstown’s “Shotgun” Shuba shakes his hand, a gesture that years later would be symbolic in the effort to better race relations in the United States.

The Robinson-Shuba statue is expected to be dedicated on the 75th anniversary of the handshake, April 18, 2021, near the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.

More headlines from WKBN.com: