Robins Theatre’s presentation of ‘The Odd Couple’ also helps local agency

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The newly-renovated Robins Theatre in Warren is teaming up with a local agency to bring more services to the community.

It’s all surrounding the upcoming presentation of the play, “The Odd Couple.”

One dollar from every ticket sold to the show will help support Trumbull Mobile Meals. The agency delivers over 100,000 meals every year.

“We are very proud to be partnering with them. Their offices are right across the street from the Robins Theatre, so it really makes sense,” said Alyssa Connelly-Bissett, event coordinator of Sunrise Entertainment.

The Odd Couple opens February 7.

Anchor Len Rome and Meteorologist Jim Loboy from our sister station, WYTV, are starring in the play.

Tickets for the show are on sale now.

Tickets are available on Robins Theatre’s website or at the box office, located at 160 E. Market St. in Warren. You can also call 234-430-0005 for tickets.

The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.