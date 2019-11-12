Robins Theatre to celebrate grand reopening early next year

The grand opening celebration will begin at 7:30 p.m. January 9

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Robins Theatre will celebrate its grand reopening on Thursday, January 9.

As part of the celebration, musicians Cheryl Warfield, Dana Morgan and Dennis Drummond will take the stage before the swing jazz band, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy.

“We are very proud to present some amazing talent from our own community during our Grand Opening,” said Ken Haidaris, president of Sunrise Entertainment LLC.

Sunrise Entertainment is managing the events at Robins Theatre, which was recently renovated.

Mark Marvin and the Downtown Development Group have been working on the renovation of the historic theatre that has been closed since 1974. The Downtown Development Group bought the building in late 2017.

The grand opening celebration will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale. All tickets are reserved seating.

To order tickets, go to www.Robinstheatre.com or call 234-430-0005.

Tickets are also available at the Robins Theatre Box Office at 160 E. Market St. in Warren.