Robins Theatre owner takes aim at comments from Rep. Tim Ryan

The theatre owner took to his marquee to get the message out

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A sign on the Robins Theatre marquee in Warren is getting a lot of attention.

It’s taking aim at Valley Congressman Tim Ryan following comments he made Monday during a candidates debate in Youngstown.

During that debate, Ryan said:

You go downtown Warren because you can’t just have jobs. You need quality of life. Packard Music Hall Car Museum, River Walk Amphitheatre, Kinsman House, all public investments that lead to private investment to renovate the Robins Theater. Tim Ryan, D-13th District

In response to Ryan mentioning the Robins Theatre, owner Mark Marvin put up a sign on the marquee that reads: “Tim Ryan had nothing to do with the restoration of the Robins Theatre.”

Marvin said it’s not a political statement.

“I felt that I needed to set the record straight. I needed to put something out there, and I felt this was the best way to do it because people do see the sign and the marquee. It sticks out, ” Marvin said. “It’s here because it was the Robins Theatre. I thought it was the place to do it.”

Marvin said it was very personal for him to come home and invest his money into the theatre and downtown Warren.

“It was my dollars going into this. I thought that was very important, and someone else shouldn’t take credit for that. That’s why I decided to do what I did,” Marvin said.

More headlines from WKBN.com: