The Warren theater said this is a great way to honor the Class of 2020 and their accomplishments

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Robins Theatre in Warren is honoring the Class of 2020.

Pictures of Warren G. Harding graduates are scrolling across the marquee.

Family and friends are invited to come down and check out the unique display.

The Robins Theatre said this is a great way to honor graduates and their accomplishments.