Robins Theatre announces shows for the rest of the year

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Robins Theatre in downtown Warren announced the shows they will be having for the rest of the year Tuesday.

People can expect a variety of shows, including Blues Guitarists Christone “kingfish” Ingram to Five for Fighting.

The first show is Blues Artists “JACKYL,” which will take place July 14, at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the shows can be purchased over the phone or at the box office which is located next to the theatre.

Ken Haidaris, president of Sunrise Entertainment, thinks that the shows will bring more people to downtown Warren.

“Well, when we first opened, like you know, we also do River Rock at the Amp. When you get people downtown, everything great happens. You have positive stories, there’s nothing negative. People are in restaurants, they’re in bars, they stay in the hotel,” Haidaris said.

Haidaris wants people to know that they have done everything they can for people to have a safe experience at the theatre.

They had added touchless appliances in the bathroom and a filter system for the air.