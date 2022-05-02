YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a man charged with one of three shooting deaths at a North Side nightclub.

Robert Shelton, 46, faces charges of aggravated murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and other charges for the Feb. 9, 2020, shooting death of Dymond Ortello, 37, in the parking lot of the Brothers Of Power club on Logan Avenue.

Judge Maureen Sweeney is hearing the case.

Shelton is accused of killing Ortello in the parking lot after the club emptied out in panic when Ortello’s brother Daniel Ortello and Charles Pullen, 37, shot and killed each other inside.

As bedlam erupted in the parking lot and an officer pulled in to respond to the shooting call and as he was exiting the cruiser, police said Shelton shot Dymond Ortello in front of the officer and ran away.

Shelton was arrested two days later. He was able to escape by blending into the crowd.

Police found a handgun underneath a car in the parking lot they say Shelton used to shoot Dymond Ortello.

Two other people, who were innocent bystanders, were wounded in the same shooting.