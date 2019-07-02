Robert Seman’s son pleads not guilty to child endangering charges

Prosecutors say Robert Ward physically abused two 8-week-old boys, leaving them with broken bones

(WKBN) – The son of Robert Seman is free on bond after appearing in court Tuesday morning.

Robert Ward was indicted on child endangering charges last month.

He pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in the Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Prosecutors say Ward physically abused two 8-week-old boys, leaving them with broken bones, back in May.

Two years ago, Ward legally changed his last name.

His father jumped to his death in the courthouse two years ago just as he was about to be tried in a triple murder case.