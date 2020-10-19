Robbery suspect charged with tying up Youngstown man, ransacking his home makes plea deal

Moore was arrested Nov. 8 for a September break-in at a home on Cornwall Avenue on the east side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man arrested for breaking into a Youngstown home on last year and tying up the homeowner pleaded guilty to several charges in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Edwin Moore, 26, entered guilty pleas before Judge Anthony Donofrio to first-degree felony charges of kidnapping, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary; a second-degree felony count of burglary; and two fifth-degree felony counts of theft from a person in a protected class and misuse of a credit card.

In unrelated cases, Moore also pleaded guilty to burglary and grand theft of a motor vehicle for break-ins in Struthers and Boardman.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 13. Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of at least 10 years in prison.

The minimum sentence for the charges Moore pleaded guilty to add up to 67 years, while the maximum sentence is 115 years.

Reports said a 65-year-old man who had just returned from the bank heard a knock on his door and when he answered, a man pulled a knife on him. That man and another then forced their way inside.

Reports said the men tied the victim up, ransacked his home and demanded money even after the victim said several times he had none.

The men left with $400 that the victim just took out of the bank, plus an additional $20 that was in his wallet.

The victim managed to trigger a medical alarm while he was tied up, which caused police to be summoned.

Police were never able to catch the second suspect.

