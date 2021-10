YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said three robbers got away with $700 cash Friday evening while robbing an east side store.

Police were called about 10:40 p.m. to a 1010 Oak St. store where witnesses said three men, at least one of them armed, came inside and demanded money.

The men took $700 before running out of the store. As they did, one of them fired a shot into the ceiling but no one was hurt, reports said.

Police searched the area but could not find the suspects.