POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A popular fundraiser in Poland is coming up this weekend.

You can party like it’s 1929 at the Roaring 20’s Gala at Holy Family Parish Center. The event is set for Saturday night.

Jim Stickel is a teacher there, and he will serve as MC for the evening.

The event will feature live music, catering by Blue Wolf and a chance to win a grand prize of $5,000. There will also be various raffles and a chance to win a year’s tuition at Mooney and Ursuline.

Tuesday is the last day to purchase tickets for the event on Saturday.

More information on the event and tickets is available on Holy Family’s Facebook page.