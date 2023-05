YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- There is a traffic alert for drivers this weekend.

On Saturday, a part of Belmont Avenue in Youngstown will be closed to through traffic.

The closure is between Caroline Street and Park Avenue from 8 a.m. until Noon.

This is so workers can get a crane in place for roof repairs at Mercy Health.

Detour signs will be posted in the area, so be sure to keep an eye out for them.