CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Questions about the legal status of Educational Highway, the access road to property purchased by Mercy Health for the possible development of a medical facility, was the focus of a public meeting Wednesday in the Trumbull County Commissioner’s hearing room.

At issue is whether it is a publicly dedicated road? It’s been treated as a county road since the 1970s, but its actual status has been called into question.

County Engineer Randy Smith says a survey by the developer of a possible medical facility brought it up about a month ago.

“It’s being used by the public as e speak, but from a legal standpoint, for what the developer is trying to do, that raised the question,” Smith said.

Commissioner Niki Frenchko says it’s not an issue since the board of commissioners accepted it into the county’s road system in 1978.

Commissioner Frank Fuda wanted a legal opinion on it.

“Here we are today with a half-billion-dollar investment on the line and there seems to be some type of debate,” Fuda said.

Frenchko says Mercy Health, who owns about 63 acres between Kent State Trumbull and TCTC, has asked the board for clarification.

“This is a big investment in Trumbull County. We need to work together on this and make sure that it gets done one way or another,” said Commissioner Maura Cantalamessa.

An exchange between Fuda and Frenchko laid out ideas on how to settle the issue.

Frenchko: “So, will the board be signing, issuing an affirmative statement saying it is a properly dedicated roadway so we can move forward?”

Fuda: “This is what we are going to talk to the legal person about to make sure.”

Frenchko: “Let’s not kick the can anymore.”

Fuda: “It should have been a simple solution all done in-house.”

Frenchko: “I didn’t want this opportunity to be lost for Trumbull County because people were in controversy over whether or not it was a roadway.”

A vote to decide whether or not to publicly acknowledge Educational Highway as an accepted county road could come as early as next week.