These daylight closures will be weekdays until Sept. 20

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Drivers in Delaware and Fairview townships will have a road closure to deal with for the next few weeks.

District Road will be closed to traffic between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. from the intersection with Route 58 to the intersection with Fredonia Road.

These daylight closures will take place on weekdays until Sept. 20.

PennDOT will be doing a pipe replacement project during the closure.