MERCER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – A new roadway improvement project is soon to be underway on Route 173 in Sandy Lake Township.

The $631,631 improvement project will involve milling and paving 0.341 miles of road from Cemetery Road to 1,000 feet past Route 1004. Included in the paving will be a widened portion of the road.

The project is scheduled to begin on April 17.

Besides the paving, the embankment in front of Lakeview United Methodist Church will be excavated. This excavation will include widening, draining upgrades, signage, pavement markings and side road driveway adjustments.

While construction is supposed to begin on April 17, that is only weather permitting. Work is expected to be completed by May. Plans can be viewed here.

Lane restrictions will be put in place, and they will be controlled by flaggers.

In order to be prepared, conditions on roadways can be found here.