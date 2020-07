Detour signs will be in place and businesses in the area will still be accessible

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Drivers in downtown Youngstown will be dealing with a major traffic change through the remainder of the summer.

Starting Thursday, Fifth Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic between Rayen Avenue and Federal Street.

The roadway will be closed for construction through Sept. 11.

Detour signs will be in place and businesses in the area will still be accessible.

Pedestrians are urged to use caution while walking in the work zone.