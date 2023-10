(WKBN)- Some roads in Mahoning County will be closed starting Tuesday.

Starting Tuesday, Fairground Boulevard in Canfield will be closed between Carriage Lane and Timbercrest Drive.

This is to complete necessary culvert replacements. Detours will be posted.

The road will reopen on Friday.

North Lima Road will be closed between Western Reserve Road and South Avenue Extension.

This is to complete necessary culvert replacements. A detour will be posted.

The closure will last until Friday.