Burgett Lane will be closed April 1 through April 3

CANFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Burgett Lane will be close starting April 1 in Canfield Twp.

Burgett Lane will be closed between Burgett Road and State Route 62 from Wednesday, April 1 to Friday, April 3,

This closure is for necessary culvert replacement and overnight closure is possible.

The necessary detour route will be Burgett Road to Raccoon Road to Mellinger Road.