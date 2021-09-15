Roads closed in Mill Creek Park this weekend

CANFIELD, Ohio- Fourteen different roads in Mill Creek MetroParks will be closed on Sunday, September 19.

The roads will be closed to vehicular traffic as well as cyclists and pedestrians. The closures will last from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They will be closed for the upcoming Green Cathedral Half Marathon/5K.

Here is the list of road closures:

Bears Den Drive

Cross Drive

New Cross Drive

Lily Pond Drive

West Drive

West Glacier Drive

Memorial Hill Drive

East Park Drive

Valley Drive

Chestnut Hill Drive

High Drive

West Cohasset Drive

Robinson Hill Drive

Slippery Rock Bridge

For more information about Mill Creek MetroParks, you can visit their website.