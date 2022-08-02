YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Due to the Greater Youngstown Italian Festival, there will be some temporary traffic changes downtown.

Starting at 5 a.m. Wednesday, the following streets will be closed:

  • Federal Street, from Phelps to Walnut streets
  • Market Street, from Commerce to Boardman streets
  • Champion Street, from Commerce to Boardman streets

The closures will run until 6 a.m. Monday.

The 36th annual festival starts at 5 p.m. Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Festivities will entail over four city blocks of entertainment, including live performances, food and drink vendors, retail tents, contests and pageants.

Other activities include:

  • Italian Fest scholarship awards to YSU students
  • Italian Fest Man and Woman of the Year presentations
  • Pasta-eating contests
  • Homemade wine or peppers-in-oil contests
  • Raffles
  • Sunday Mass with procession
  • Venetian auction