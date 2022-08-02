YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Due to the Greater Youngstown Italian Festival, there will be some temporary traffic changes downtown.
Starting at 5 a.m. Wednesday, the following streets will be closed:
- Federal Street, from Phelps to Walnut streets
- Market Street, from Commerce to Boardman streets
- Champion Street, from Commerce to Boardman streets
The closures will run until 6 a.m. Monday.
The 36th annual festival starts at 5 p.m. Thursday and runs through Sunday.
Festivities will entail over four city blocks of entertainment, including live performances, food and drink vendors, retail tents, contests and pageants.
Other activities include:
- Italian Fest scholarship awards to YSU students
- Italian Fest Man and Woman of the Year presentations
- Pasta-eating contests
- Homemade wine or peppers-in-oil contests
- Raffles
- Sunday Mass with procession
- Venetian auction