YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Due to the Greater Youngstown Italian Festival, there will be some temporary traffic changes downtown.

Starting at 5 a.m. Wednesday, the following streets will be closed:

Federal Street, from Phelps to Walnut streets

Market Street, from Commerce to Boardman streets

Champion Street, from Commerce to Boardman streets

The closures will run until 6 a.m. Monday.

The 36th annual festival starts at 5 p.m. Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Festivities will entail over four city blocks of entertainment, including live performances, food and drink vendors, retail tents, contests and pageants.

Other activities include: