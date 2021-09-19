Roads closed for half marathon, 5K at Mill Creek Park

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Marathon runners are striding through Mill Creek Park today for the Green Cathedral Half Marathon/5K run.

It’s happening today from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Canfield.

To keep the runners safe, 14 different roads in Mill Creek MetroParks will be closed Sunday to all drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists during the race.

The following roads are closed:

Bears Den Drive

Cross Drive

New Cross Drive

Lily Pond Drive

West Drive

West Glacier Drive

Memorial Hill Drive

East Park Drive

Valley Drive

Chestnut Hill Drive

High Drive

West Cohasset Drive

Robinson Hill Drive

Slippery Rock Bridge

For more information about Mill Creek MetroParks, you can visit their website.