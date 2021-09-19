Roads closed for half marathon, 5K at Mill Creek Park

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Marathon runners are striding through Mill Creek Park today for the Green Cathedral Half Marathon/5K run.
It’s happening today from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Canfield.
To keep the runners safe, 14 different roads in Mill Creek MetroParks will be closed Sunday to all drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists during the race.
The following roads are closed:
- Bears Den Drive
- Cross Drive
- New Cross Drive
- Lily Pond Drive
- West Drive
- West Glacier Drive
- Memorial Hill Drive
- East Park Drive
- Valley Drive
- Chestnut Hill Drive
- High Drive
- West Cohasset Drive
- Robinson Hill Drive
- Slippery Rock Bridge
For more information about Mill Creek MetroParks, you can visit their website.