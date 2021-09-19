Roads closed for half marathon, 5K at Mill Creek Park

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mill Creek MetroParks logo

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Marathon runners are striding through Mill Creek Park today for the Green Cathedral Half Marathon/5K run.

It’s happening today from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Canfield.

To keep the runners safe, 14 different roads in Mill Creek MetroParks will be closed Sunday to all drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists during the race.

The following roads are closed:

  • Bears Den Drive
  • Cross Drive
  • New Cross Drive
  • Lily Pond Drive
  • West Drive
  • West Glacier Drive
  • Memorial Hill Drive
  • East Park Drive
  • Valley Drive
  • Chestnut Hill Drive
  • High Drive
  • West Cohasset Drive
  • Robinson Hill Drive
  • Slippery Rock Bridge

For more information about Mill Creek MetroParks, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com