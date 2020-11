According to the Mahoning County Sheriff's deputies, there were no injuries

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Lanes are closed in Canfield after an accident involving four cars Sunday afternoon.

It happened before 4 p.m. on Shields Road near S. Raccoon Road and across from McCune Park.

Police had the road blocked off from S. Raccoon Road to McCune Park for about an hour while they cleaned up the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

