YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you are a driver in downtown Youngstown, you may have noticed that it has been pretty hectic lately.

Roads are closed in several spots and during downtown’s busiest time of year.

The work on Commerce and Front street was designed to be done at the same time, according to city officials, and should be done by November.

In the meantime, work on Boardman and Federal streets could begin in a month or so. Other downtown roads are also set for paving and other work.

The city’s engineer said it’s going to get worse before it gets better.

WKBN First News Senior Reporter Gerry Ricciutti is talking with businesses and city leaders about the work.