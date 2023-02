YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After three weeks, the work to repair a sinkhole in Youngstown is wrapping up.

Arden Boulevard and Canfield Road where the sinkhole was are expected to reopen Monday.

The sinkhole opened up February 1. The culprit was a broken sewer line buried nearly 20 feet below the roadway.

Youngstown Deputy Director of Public Works Chuck Shasho said crews had to replace about 100 feet of sewer line as part of the repair.