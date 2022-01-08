(WKBN) — PennDOT announced vehicle restrictions for several local highways ahead of winter weather Saturday evening.

Starting at 10 p.m., there are Tier 1 vehicle restrictions for the entire length of I-79.

Starting at midnight, there is a Tier 4 restriction for I-80 starting at I-79 to I-81.

Under a Tier 1 restriction, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

Motorcycles.

Under a Tier 4 restriction, no commercial vehicles are permitted on the roadways in addition to all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs and passenger vehicle towing trailers.

PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel if possible.