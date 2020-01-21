Road project plans on display for public comment in Farrell

A busy intersection next to Farrell High School will soon be getting a facelift

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Plans are on display at the Farrell Municipal Building for two projects along Roemer Boulevard.

Residents can comment on the plans, which will cost $806,000, until Feb. 1.

The roads affected are State Routes 518 (New Castle/Sharon Road) and part of 418 (Mercer Avenue), near the high school.

PennDOT will be installing modern traffic signals and improving pedestrian walkways.

Work will begin in the summer and is expected to take eight months to complete.

Road and sidewalk closures are expected.