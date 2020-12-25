Road conditions could be dicey heading into Saturday morning

Road conditions are expected to continue to be difficult Friday night and into Saturday morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Road conditions are expected to continue to be difficult Friday night and into Saturday morning.

Plows are still out on the roads.

If you live in Youngstown, you’ll want to move your cars off the street by Saturday morning at 9 a.m. A parking ban goes into effect then.

We asked the city of Youngstown why they have parking bans.

“It takes longer to get the snow off the road when you have to weave in and out of cars,” said Chuck Shasho, deputy director of public works for the City of Youngstown. “We want to make sure we can get everything done as efficiently as possible.”

The city has not given an expiration for the parking ban. It will last until further notice.

