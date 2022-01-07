MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Our First News anchor Brandon VanSickel is live in Madison Township just North of East Liverpool where the area saw a little bit more snowfall than Mahoning & Trumbull Counties.

Those of you headed to, or coming from Columbiana County may have a little extra work to do this morning. Make sure you leave early, give yourself that extra time. Also, clear the snow and ice off your car.



Overnight, the area received a few inches of snowfall and it’s not only causing problems this morning.

A viewer actually sent us some video of road conditions in their neighborhood last night at St. Clair Avenue, near McKinnon Avenue in East Liverpool around 7 p.m. Cars were having trouble making it up the hill and the ones coming down were sliding all over.



Roads were so slick, one driver lost control and crashed into the 7th Day Adventist Church. We don’t know if there was any damage.

Needless to say, you’re going to want to take it slow this morning. And, as always, give those road crews plenty of space.



