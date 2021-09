YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some roads in Mill Creek MetroParks will be closed to vehicular traffic as well as cyclists and pedestrians from approximately 7 a.m. until noon on Sunday, October 3.

The following roads will be closed for the upcoming Covelli Panerathon.

Price Road

Price Road entrance of Fellows Riverside Gardens

West Glacier Drive

West Drive

Slippery Rock Bridge

For more information about Mill Creek MetroParks, visit their website.