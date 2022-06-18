YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Upcoming road closures are planned in Youngstown and Boardman.

High Street from Edwards Street to Oak Hill Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Monday until Friday, July 1. The closure is in order to make repairs to a retaining wall along the roadway, according to the city’s Department of Public Works.

In Boardman Township, S. Schenley Avenue will be closed at Baymar Drive, between Hopkins Road and state Route 62. Crews will be making culvert repairs.

That closure begins Tuesday and will be in effect until Thursday.

The detour is Route 62, to Tippecanoe Road, to Shields Road to Hopkins Road.