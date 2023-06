SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem Super Cruise kicks off later this week. In preparation, some roads will be closing in the city.

According to the police department, starting Tuesday at 7 a.m., Broadway Avenue from State to Pershing streets will be closed.

The municipal parking lot across from Boneshakers will also be closed starting Wednesday morning.

The Super Cruise Kickoff is Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m. at the Salem Healthcare Campus. Visit the event’s website for more information.