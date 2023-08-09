LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) –Aqua Ohio is investing $600,000 to replace 1,278 feet of water main serving customers in the Village of Lowellville and Poland Township.

Work has begun on Youngstown-Lowellville Road at Cooper Street and will proceed north on State Route 289 to approximately 600 feet along South Hubbard Road to Aqua’s pump station. The old cast iron main will be replaced with ductile iron pipe which is stronger and more corrosion resistant.

Rudzik Excavating of Struthers has been selected to perform the work, which is expected to conclude by mid-September.

“This project is all about ensuring reliability,” said Aqua Ohio’s Area Manager Jennifer Johnson. “Our goal is to strategically replace mains before they become major problems or widespread service interruptions. This water main supplies our Hubbard Road pump station that supplies water to the northeast corner of our service area including Lowellville, Poland and Coitsville Townships and portions of Struthers and Campbell.”

Temporary road closures will be in effect throughout construction including the lower section of S. Hubbard Road on Aug. 14-18. Detour signs will direct drivers to SR 289 and New Castle Road.

Access to all commercial and residential driveways will be maintained. Drivers in the area are asked to use extra caution and be mindful of work zone signage.

Water service is expected to be maintained throughout construction. However, customers along the construction route will experience short-term interruptions while services are connected to the new main near the end of the project. Aqua says it will inform customers in advance of the planned interruptions.

Johnson said that the project is part of the $6.5 million that Aqua will invest locally in the Mahoning Valley and $65 million across the company’s 40 Ohio systems in 2023.