Road closures at Mill Creek Park could hamper access to ‘Cinderella Bridge’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Road closures at Mill Creek MetroParks could hamper access to a popular bridge in the park.

East Park Drive and Valley Drive will be closed to all vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic beginning Friday, Sept. 27.

The bridge will be shut down for a construction improvement project. The work is expected to be completed and roads will reopen in mid-October.

Access to the Suspension Bridge and the Flats are will be maintained from the north using West Cohassett Drive.

Access to Lanterman’s Mill parking lot will be maintained as much as possible during construction, but there will be periods of time when the parking lot will be closed, and visitors will have to park in the lots on West Newport Drive.