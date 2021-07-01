Road closures announced for Trumbull County

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Two new road projects and one that is ongoing will impact drivers in Trumbull County.

Beginning Monday, July 12, State Route 82 between Bedford Rd. and Addison Rd. will be closed through early August. The detour will be U.S. 62 to U.S. 62A to State Route 7.

Also beginning July 12, State Route 534 between State Route 5 and State Route 82 will be closed through Wednesday, July 14. The detour will be State Route 5 to State Route 82.

State Route 305 between U.S. 422 and State Route 534 continues to be closed through early July. The detour is U.S. 422 to State Route 534.