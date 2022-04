YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday, the Madison Avenue Expressway in Youngstown will be closed between Interstate 680 and US-422.



It’ll be shut down from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Eastbound traffic should use the Himrod Avenue Expressway, and westbound traffic should use US-422 to Route 711.

Youngstown police will keep an eye on traffic in the area.

First Energy will be installing an aerial transmission line across the Madison Avenue Expressway.