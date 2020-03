Overnight closure is possible

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Beginning on Monday, March 9 through Monday, March 16 Diehl Rd. will be closed between Bailey Rd. and SR 45.

The closure will take place for necessary culvert replacement.

Drivers will be rerouted to South Bailey to Ellsworth Rd. to US 224 and SR 45.