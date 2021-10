MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The closure of a portion of Tippecanoe Road in Mahoning County has been extended.

The road was set to be closed between Leffingwell Road and Western Reserve Road from Oct. 12-22 but now that closure has been extended to Oct. 29.

Crews are doing culvert work.

Detour routes will be Leffingwell Road – S. Raccoon Road and Western Reserve Road.