Road closing in St. Clair Twp. for repairs

The road has been damaged by recent storms

ST. CLAIR TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A section of Calcutta Smith Ferry Road will be closed starting at 9 a.m. Thursday so that crews can repair a hillside that has been damaged by recent storms.

The point about midway down the hill from Fisher Road to the Pennsylvania state line will be closed until further notice.

The Columbiana County Engineer’s Office did not specify how long the repairs will take.

There is no posted detour, but drivers will be able to take the Park Way South to Pennsylvania Avenue/State Route 39 in East Liverpool. After they follow this route, they can head to Midland, Pennsylvania by turning left at the light.

The Ohioville Park and boat launch on the southern end will be accessible.