CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of Bradford Drive in Canfield is closed after a tree fell on a power line.

Police say the road is closed between 296 and 314 Bradford Drive.

Customers on Bradford Drive and the surrounding area may be without service until the line is repaired.

Ohio Edison has not provided an estimated restore time, police said.