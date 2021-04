(Farm and Dairy) - A couple of weeks ago, my Chiweenie, Gus Gus, started developing strange patches of missing fur in his coat. The patches were so small at first that they looked more like small scratches or minor injuries. It was easy to believe this was the case because Gus never learns his lesson when it comes to Ivan — an outside cat who got the name Ivan at the shelter I rescued him from, short for Ivan the Terrible of course.

Gus and Ivan’s interactions are both predictable and comical. Ivan finds his way back into the yard from the woods and makes his way towards the garage. Meanwhile, Gus comes charging and barking out of the garage towards Ivan, like he is going to do something. Gus stops a foot or two short of the cat and continues barking. Ivan sits down and waits for Gus to get closer. Gus inches closer and takes a paw to the snout.